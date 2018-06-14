Shawn Mendes has joked he may shed his golden boy image.

The 19-year-old singer believes his friends and family have helped to keep him level-headed throughout his fast rise to fame, but he's teased that there may be a chance he could lose his squeaky clean outlook on life if his career continues the way it is.

Speaking to Wonderland magazine, he said: ''I think I've been really lucky to have a good foundation of people around me... I'm just a normal person and nobody talks me up too much. Support is there when you need it, but not when it's not needed. I think it's really important to keep your feet on the ground. You never know though, give it a couple more years and you might be taking back everything you just said. I mean, I haven't had a chance [to shed my golden boy image]. I just need a few years! Don't jinx me!''

However, the 'Treat You Better' hitmaker thinks it's important he remains a positive role model for his fans and so restricts anything he posts online to vibrant, upbeat, things.

He explained: ''I wish you could be me for a couple of hours. You never truly understand the magnitude of the people you're affecting when you write something online.

''I don't think that ever clicks with you because it's impossible to picture talking to 30 million people. That's being said, I do think about it.

''I don't post dumb sh*t online and I process that social media is littered with negative stuff. If I'm going to add to it, I'm going to make it positive. That's my rule.''

But when it comes to his music he has a different outlook as his new self-titled album details his battle with anxiety.

He said: ''It was absolutely terrifying, I was thinking, what if people say, 'Why is he making sad songs? We like his songs about love.' I was terrified, then I realised it's not about that. The day after it came out, I started getting messages from fans, friends and family about how important it was to them. You know, I couldn't be happier.''