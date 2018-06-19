Shawn Mendes thinks Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are ''really awesome people'' - amid rumours the pair have reconciled their romance.

The 19-year-old musician was believed to be dating Hailey when they were photographed together at the Met Gala earlier this year after having previously been spotted getting close on several occasions, and now that rumours have surfaced surrounding Hailey and her former boyfriend Justin, Shawn has sent his best wishes to the reported couple.

Speaking to Canada's ETALK, he said: ''I don't know if they're dating or not. I love them both. They're both really awesome people.''

Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, have dated on and off since 2015, and have been spotted showing off plenty of PDA over recent weeks.

Over the weekend, video footage emerged of the pair kissing and hugging whilst overlooking New York City's East River in Domino Park, and it was claimed they then walked over the bridge to Rockefeller Park in lower Manhattan, for another lip-locking session.

The following day, Justin shared a photo of himself bending down looking up to a group of people with Hailey's legs in shot, near the waterside.

The reunion comes a month after Hailey admitted she had ''moved past'' the ''weirdness'' of her split from the 'Sorry' hitmaker.

She said: ''Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends.

''Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends.

''We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that.''

Meanwhile, Shawn previously denied all romantic speculation surrounding himself and Hailey, as he insisted they were just friends.

Speaking after the Met Gala, he said: ''We're really good friends. It's funny, she's such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I've been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I'm happy to walk with her - she's amazing.''