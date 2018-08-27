Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes was the big winner at this year's iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto.
Shawn Mendes was the big winner at this year's iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto, Canada.
The 20-year-old singer received four awards, including Best Pop Artist or Group, Artist of the Year, Fan Fave Artist and Fan Fave Video, at the ceremony in his home city.
Shawn - who also opened and closed the show with 'Lost in Japan' and 'In My Blood' - said after collecting one of his accolades: ''Honestly, what I mainly want to say is thank you to everybody who follows an artist when they try to explore musically and support them through that journey. That means the world to me.''
Fellow Canadian star Drake also enjoyed some success on the night, receiving the Best Hip Hop Artist Or Group prize ahead of the likes of Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.
Other big-name winners included Halsey, who won the Artist for Change crown, and Ed Sheeran, who won an MMVA for Single of the Year for 'Perfect'.
Although Ed couldn't attend the ceremony, Halsey admitted to being blown away by the reception she was given on the red carpet.
She shared: ''This means so much to me. I try really hard to use my voice the best way I can and to see that you guys appreciate it in the same way only inspires me to keep doing it more, and stand up for what I believe in, no matter what anybody thinks.''
Elsewhere, Alessia Cara collected the Video of the Year gong after featuring on the Logic track '1-800-273-8255', which is also the number of a suicide prevention hotline in America.
Alessia - who also worked with Khalid on the record - said: ''I'm accepting this, but this is not my award.
''This is Logic's award. This is his song; this is his message. I was just really honoured to be a part of it. Shout out to Khalid also for being amazing. Andrew Hines, the director of this video, who is also Canadian. Shout out to him. And all of you guys for supporting the message of this song and I hope this video and this song made you feel something.''
iHeartRadio MMVA winners:
iHeartRadio MMVA Artist for Change
Halsey
Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group
Imagine Dragons
Best Pop Artist or Group
Shawn Mendes
Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group
Marshmello
Best Hip Hop Artist or Group
Drake
Best Director
Drake - 'God's Plan'
Director: Karena Evans
Video of the Year
Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid - '1-800-273-8255'
Single of the Year
Ed Sheeran - 'Perfect'
Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes
Song of the Summer
'Body' - Loud Luxury feat. Brando
Best Collaboration
Bebe Rexha + Florida Georgia Line - 'Meant To Be'
Best New Canadian Artist or Group
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Fan Fave Artist
Shawn Mendes
Fan Fave Duo or Group
BTS
Fan Fave Video
Shawn Mendes - 'In My Blood'
Fan Fave Single
Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello - 'Wolves'
Fan Fave New Artist
Kris Wu
Fan Fave Much Creator
TheDanocracy - Dan Rodo
