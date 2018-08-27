Shawn Mendes was the big winner at this year's iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto, Canada.

The 20-year-old singer received four awards, including Best Pop Artist or Group, Artist of the Year, Fan Fave Artist and Fan Fave Video, at the ceremony in his home city.

Shawn - who also opened and closed the show with 'Lost in Japan' and 'In My Blood' - said after collecting one of his accolades: ''Honestly, what I mainly want to say is thank you to everybody who follows an artist when they try to explore musically and support them through that journey. That means the world to me.''

Fellow Canadian star Drake also enjoyed some success on the night, receiving the Best Hip Hop Artist Or Group prize ahead of the likes of Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.

Other big-name winners included Halsey, who won the Artist for Change crown, and Ed Sheeran, who won an MMVA for Single of the Year for 'Perfect'.

Although Ed couldn't attend the ceremony, Halsey admitted to being blown away by the reception she was given on the red carpet.

She shared: ''This means so much to me. I try really hard to use my voice the best way I can and to see that you guys appreciate it in the same way only inspires me to keep doing it more, and stand up for what I believe in, no matter what anybody thinks.''

Elsewhere, Alessia Cara collected the Video of the Year gong after featuring on the Logic track '1-800-273-8255', which is also the number of a suicide prevention hotline in America.

Alessia - who also worked with Khalid on the record - said: ''I'm accepting this, but this is not my award.

''This is Logic's award. This is his song; this is his message. I was just really honoured to be a part of it. Shout out to Khalid also for being amazing. Andrew Hines, the director of this video, who is also Canadian. Shout out to him. And all of you guys for supporting the message of this song and I hope this video and this song made you feel something.''

iHeartRadio MMVA winners:

iHeartRadio MMVA Artist for Change

Halsey

Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group

Imagine Dragons

Best Pop Artist or Group

Shawn Mendes

Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group

Marshmello

Best Hip Hop Artist or Group

Drake

Best Director

Drake - 'God's Plan'

Director: Karena Evans

Video of the Year

Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid - '1-800-273-8255'

Single of the Year

Ed Sheeran - 'Perfect'

Artist of the Year

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Summer

'Body' - Loud Luxury feat. Brando

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha + Florida Georgia Line - 'Meant To Be'

Best New Canadian Artist or Group

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Fan Fave Artist

Shawn Mendes

Fan Fave Duo or Group

BTS

Fan Fave Video

Shawn Mendes - 'In My Blood'

Fan Fave Single

Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello - 'Wolves'

Fan Fave New Artist

Kris Wu

Fan Fave Much Creator

TheDanocracy - Dan Rodo