Shawn Mendes claims he and Hailey Baldwin weren't making their ''big debut'' as a couple at the Met Gala earlier this month.

The 19-year-old singer attended the star studded fundraising bash last week with the model - whom he has been romantically linked to for several months - and whilst the appearance led many to speculate that they were making their relationship red carpet official, Shawn has now insisted that wasn't the case.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''No, we were not making our big debut. We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.

''Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she's a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit. I was thrilled to be able to go with her.''

This isn't the first time the 'In My Blood' singer has denied reports of a romance between him and the 21-year-old model, as he previously spoke about his decision to go to the Met Gala with the beauty on a strictly friendly basis.

He said: ''We're really good friends. It's funny, she's such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I've been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I'm happy to walk with her - she's amazing.''

Shawn and Hailey have both avoided questions about their rumoured relationship since last year, when they were spotted holding hands at a Halloween Party and cuddling in the 'Mercy' singer's hometown of Toronto during the festive period.

Previously, pink-haired beauty Hailey claimed she ''laughs off'' questions about her love life, despite dubbing Shawn as ''amazing''.

She said: ''I just laugh most of it off. It's quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don't feel like I have to explain myself to people because it's my life.''