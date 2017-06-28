Shawn Mendes wants to ''make a difference''.

The 'Stitches' hitmaker has revealed he plans to create anthems that serve as the backdrop to the big moments in the lives of his fans - but Shawn's ambitions extend well beyond simply making catchy tunes.

He explained: ''I want to create anthems for people. I want to create anthems for big moments in their lives.

''I don't want my music to play for a few months and then go away forever. And not only that, I want to do incredible things that make a difference too.''

Shawn, 18, revealed he won't simply judge himself by the quality of the records he puts out over the coming years.

Speaking to Clash magazine, he said: ''I think it's not only about the music you release, it's about the things you do while you're making the music.''

Meanwhile, Shawn recently revealed he wants to ''explore a little bit'' with his new album.

The 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' singer is currently in the midst of his 'Illuminate' world tour in support of his sophomore LP of the same name.

But Shawn is already working on tracks for his third offering and has revealed he's been inspired by ''some old school rockers'' and Michael Jackson.

He said: ''I've been listening to some old school rockers; I've listened to a lot of Michael Jackson, and just [am] trying to explore a little bit. I think the album is gonna be not just one particular thing - it's gonna be a kind of exploration of music.''

Shawn also revealed he has been taking advice from his celebrity pals, including Taylor Swift, on how to cope with the demands of fame.

He shared: ''She told me to never be afraid to get on stage in front of people who want to be there.

''Because they want to have fun and they're not there to judge you. Every single time before I get on stage now, I really, really think about that.''