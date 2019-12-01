Shawn Mendes is suffering from laryngitis.

The 21-year-old singer was forced to cancel his concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday (30.11.19) after being ordered by doctors to rest, or else risk ''long term damage'' to his voice.

He wrote on social media: ''Sao Paulo, I'm so so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords.

''It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I can not perform tonight or it would risk long term damage to my voice. I love you all so much and apologise from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight. I promise I will make it up to you next time I'm back in South America. Te Amo.''

Shawn had already played in Sao Paulo on Friday (29.11.19) before falling ill.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker's heartbreak at cancelling his show comes after his girlfriend Camila Cabello recently praised him for his ''caring and beautiful heart''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world !

''Thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you [heart emoji].(sic)''

The couple have only been dating since July but the 'Havana' hitmaker admitted she has had feelings for Shawn since they first collaborated together on their 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

She said: ''During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.

''I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird.''