Shawn Mendes has a British roast dinner every Sunday.

The Canadian pop star has roots in the UK, with his mother Karen hailing from Yeovil in Somerset, south west England, and the family have kept up traditions such as eating the traditional meal - comprised of roast meat, roast potatoes, vegetables and gravy - weekly.

The 'Stitches' singer has even acquired the country's dry sense of humour.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper about his heritage, Shawn - who was brought up in Ontario, Canada, with his English mum and Portuguese dad Manuel - said: ''My mum's British, so I've been having roast dinners every Sunday for as long as I can remember. I definitely inherited my sense of humour (from her).

''Sarcasm, and understanding that people aren't going to take it easy on you sometimes, that's kind of the British culture -- in a good way.''

Many of Shawn's relatives reside in Sturminster Newton, Dorset, and the 'In My Blood' hitmaker was able to bring a large number of his family to London' iconic Royal Albert Hall for the ultimate British experience, seeing him play Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday concert last year.

Shawn said: ''It was insane. My grandad and my nan were there and it was a massive deal for them.''

The 20-year-old pop star - who has invited his family to his shows in London next month - previously revealed he spent 10 ''awkward'' minutes backstage with Her Majesty at the show.

Before he went on stage, the 'Treat You Better' singer bumped into the Queen, but because she did not spark up a conversation first, which is royal protocol, they were left in ''silence'' for some time.

He recalled: ''I'm in this backstage area before you go on stage...and I'm standing there waiting to go on stage and the Queen just walks up next to me.

''You're not allowed to speak to her unless she speaks to you first, so it was like this every - 10 minutes of awkward silence between me and the Queen.''

Asked if she even looked at him, Shawn laughed: ''She didn't look at me at all. I looked over a couple of times and I was like, 'I probably shouldn't be looking.'''

Unfortunately, Shawn didn't get to meet Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan who were also in attendance, after he chickened out of going up and speaking to them.

He said: ''This is going to be my biggest regret forever.

''I was walking down the halls, and I see them in one room. And they're just talking...and I walked in with this confidence and the second they kind of felt me coming, I just turned around. My body went numb and I was like, 'I can't do it, I can't do it.' I didn't stop. It was like one flow of motion.''