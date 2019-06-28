Shawn Mendes has a crush on Emma Watson.

The 20-year-old singer - who is currently single - confessed during a Q&A with fans in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that he ''loves'' the 'Harry Potter' star and admitted that when the pair met he was ''really embarrassed'' to meet the 29-year-old actress.

When Shawn was asked by a fan who is celebrity crush was, he said: ''I really just do love Emma Watson still and I'd tell her that. When I met her, I was really embarrassed.''

This isn't the first time the 'Treat You Better' hitmaker has proclaimed his admiration for Emma - who played Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film series - as in 2016 he tweeted the actress simply telling her, ''I love you,'' however, Emma did not respond to his Twitter post.

Shawn is currently on the North American leg of his eponymous tour and he has admitted in the past that his busy career stops from finding love but he is open to romance if it comes his way and if he did find his 'Miss Right' then he'd make time for her.

He explained: ''I don't have to be single, but love isn't something you should chase because then it isn't real, so you have to just kind of let it happen ... I don't think you ever really get too busy for a relationship. I think you make time for it because it's that's important.''