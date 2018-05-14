Shawn Mendes hadn't been to many concerts before starting a career in music.

The 19-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter - who became prominent in 2013, after posting his covers on the video-sharing app Vines - has revealed he resorted to watching his favourite acts' live performances on YouTube, and claims to have watched every live video of Ed Sheeran on the site, because he's not had the chance to see his idol yet.

He said: ''It's funny I didn't get to see a lot of shows growing up when I was as a kid, and then all of a sudden when I started doing music I started watching a lot more shows.

''One in particular, I've watched every single Ed Sheeran live video that is on YouTube, but I've never seen him perform live at an actual gig. I'm hoping I see him one day.''

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker - who releases his third self-titled studio LP on May 25 - also revealed that his dream collaboration would be Alicia Keys, after he helped mentor the 'No One' hitmaker's team on 'The Voice' in the US, earlier this year.

He said: ''My dream music collaboration would probably be Alicia Keys.

''I got to do a thing with her in America, and then when I was hanging out with her after already loving her because of her music and her style, she also on top of that is one of the best people in the entire world. If I got to collaborate with her it would be a dream.''

