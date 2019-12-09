Shawn Mendes decided to confess his feelings for Camila Cabello after being given a clear sign.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker admits he wasn't sure about telling his now-girlfriend that he wanted to progress in a relationship with her until he saw a sign for 'Camila' the moment he decided against the idea.

Speaking in a fan question and answer session in South America, he said: ''I never told Camila this but there was a time, before we started dating, I didn't know what to do, if I should tell her how I feel. I was driving down the street and right in the moment when I was like, 'I'm just not gonna tell her', I passed a street that said Camila.''

Meanwhile, Camila previously admitted she didn't want to call her boyfriend Shawn ''baby'' straight away.

The 22-year-old singer said: ''It's so funny because when we first started going out it's so weird... [dating] somebody who was your friend for a really long time... It's kind of weird in the beginning. It took me, like, two months to be able to call him 'baby.'

''I didn't want to say his name because we were dating and I couldn't say 'baby,' so I'd just be like, 'Hey! You! Hand me that water over there?' It's weird, but it's great. The people around you already know them because you've known them for a long time, so it's just like, Now we kiss and hold hands.''

Although their relationship only got off the ground in July, the 'Havana' hitmaker recently admitted she first had feelings for Shawn when they collaborated together on their 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

She said: ''During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird.''