Shawn Mendes got ''chills'' from Rami Malek's ''inspiring'' Oscars speech.

The Canadian pop star was blown away by the 37-year-old actor's passionate speech about finding his identity, which he gave as he collected the Best Actor prize for his portrayal of the late great Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker told his 21.2 million followers: ''Just the way he spoke gave me chills.. what an awesome human being (sic)''

Shawn - who covered Queen and David Bowie's hit 'Under Pressure' with Teddy Geiger for the movie's soundtrack - praised Rami for his ''raw'' and meaningful words.

He also wrote: ''RAMI ! https://youtu.be/iy4GL6RtVOk so unbelievably deserving of this. I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone be SO present and in the moment as him in this. He spoke so raw and with a meaning and message. This is so inspiring to me. (sic)''

Speaking on stage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (24.02.19), Rami said: ''I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown.

''That kid was struggling with his identity, and I think anyone struggling with theirs and trying to find their voice, a film about a gay man an immigrant who lived his life unapologetically and the fact I'm celebrating him and his story is proof we are longing for stories like this.

''I'm the son of immigrants from Egypt, I'm a first generation American and part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment, it is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.''

And the star joked he was glad his casting in the movie had ''worked out''.

He said: ''I may not have been the obvious choice but I guess it worked out.

''Thank you Queen, thank you guys for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy, I am forever in your debt.

''My crew and my cast, I love you, you are my equals, my betters, I could never have been here without you.''