Shawn Mendes has gotten a butterfly tattoo on his arm after a fan tweeted him an edit on social media.

The 20-year-old singer - who is rumoured to be dating long-time friend Camila Cabello - viewed the now-viral image of himself, which was created by Twitter user Kayla (@nasaruins), with a tattoo of a butterfly blooming into flowers on his left bicep, and the star later shocked fans by getting the ink before continuing his tour in Dallas on Tuesday (24.07.19) night.

The fan wrote: ''Shawn Mendes with a butterfly tattoo. I rest my case (sic)''

However, much to their surprise, after the edit went viral the 'Señorita' hitmaker asked for Kayla to send him the edit, which was inspired by the work of Chilean tattoo artist Christ Tattxx, directly.

Shawn replied: ''Wait this is awesome, can u DM the drawing ?? (sic)''

And in a series of direct messages shared on her timeline, Shawn asked for a scan of the photo so he could get the floral butterfly ink permanently on his body.

The 'In My Blood' chart-topper then visited popular tattoo artist, Livia Tsang, to complete the design ahead of his Dallas show and debuted the design on his Instagram account.

He captioned a photo of himself with the tattoo: ''Hey @liviatsang , you're the best. Thank you x Dallas I love you! (sic)''

And tattooist Livia added: ''For the best @shawnmendes Based on an edit from a fan, original art by @macdreaper

''Ok last one I promise. Thank you @shawnmendes for making my work look cool @josiahvandien (sic)''