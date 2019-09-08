Shawn Mendes feels ''so connected'' to his fans when he's on stage.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker has thanked his fans ''with all of his heart'' after a ''beautiful'' tour, which saw him play 76 shows so far across Europe and North America and culminated in a stadium show in his hometown of Toronto.

He wrote on Instagram: ''It's taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was ... I've never experienced something so moving in my entire life ... 76 shows done & I just want to say thank you with all of my heart to every single one of you. I want you all to feel so proud of this tour ... this is just as much yours as it is mine so look around and see what you've done! I truly feel so connected with you guys when I'm on stage, it's my favourite thing in the world and we get to feel magic every single night. I love you the most ... Thank you North America for a beautiful summer (sic)''

Shawn's relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello is going from strength to strength and the 22-year-old singer previously revealed Shawn ''means a lot'' to her.

She said: ''I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you. ''It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible. If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal.''