Shawn Mendes feels a need to ''prove'' he's not gay.

The 20-year-old singer - who previously dated model Hailey Baldwin - has admitted he sometimes wants to be seen out with an attractive woman in order to dispel the rumours that he's gay, even though he knows ''it's not a bad thing''.

Shawn explained: ''In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone - like a girl - in public, to prove to people that I'm not gay. Even though in my heart I know that it's not a bad thing.

''There's still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.''

Shawn admitted that the interest in his personal life is something that continues to bother him.

He said: ''I'd like to say I don't care about it, but that's not true.''

Shawn happily acknowledges there is a ''feminine'' side to his personality.

He said: ''Maybe I am a little more feminine - but that's the way it is. That's why I am me.''

Shawn also revealed he congratulated Hailey, 22, after she recently married fellow Canadian star Justin Bieber.

Hailey has unfollowed Shawn on social media since she started dating the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker, but Shawn doesn't have any hard feelings towards the blonde beauty.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he shared: ''I get it, you know. I texted Hailey, 'Congratulations,' and I really am happy for them. She's still one of the f***ing coolest people ever - she's not just a beautiful person visually, but she's one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met.

''I think I'm an idiot to not, you know ... But you can't control your heart.''

Meanwhile, Shawn also revealed he smokes weed in order to relax and escape his stresses.

He confessed: ''I love weed. I wouldn't tweet that - not yet, at least - but it's really good for me. When I'm home, I'll smoke and then play guitar for seven hours.''