Shawn Mendes would ''break down in tears'' weekly when he first found fame.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker admits he was ''in such a bad head space'' when he first became successful and used to think everyone was ''out to get'' him.

He said: ''I was in such a bad head space. It's so overwhelming to be successful. And that sounds like such a s****y thing to say. But it's like, how do you keep it going? How do you sustain success when you don't even really know why you're successful? Dude, it was the worst. I'd break down in tears once a week. I used to think everybody was out to get me.''

However, the 19-year-old singer has ''accepted'' this is what his life is like now.

Speaking to New York magazine, he added: ''I've accepted that this is it. Just like anything you get addicted to, there are reasons you hate it and love it, so it doesn't bug me. I get to do the coolest things ever.''

Meanwhile, Shawn previously admitted he has been having secret therapy sessions to help with his anxiety.

He confessed: ''I spoke to a therapist a couple of times. Therapy is what works for you ... climbing a mountain. Therapy is listening to music and running on the treadmill, therapy is going to dinner with your friends - it's something that distracts you, that helps you heal and so it just depends on what you think therapy is. I made a conscious effort to be more connected to the people in my life. I found I was closing myself off from everybody, thinking that would help me battle it ... then realising the only way I was going to battle it was completely opening up and letting people in.''