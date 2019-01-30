Shawn Mendes dominates the nominations for the 2019 Juno Awards with six chances at a win, including a nod for Album of the Year for his self-titled third studio album.
The 20-year-old Canadian pop star is nominated for Album of the Year for his self-titled third studio album, Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for 'In My Blood', Songwriter of the Year and the Juno Fan Choice prize at the ceremony - which is dubbed Canada's answer to the Grammys.
Responding to the news, Shawn tweeted: ''6 nominations! Thank you @TheJUNOAwards x (sic)''
Following closely behind the 'Lost In Japan' singer is rapper The Weeknd, who has received five nods for Artist of the Year and Single of the Year' for his 'Black Panther' soundtrack collaboration 'Pray For Me' featuring Kendrick Lamar, R&B/Soul Recording of the Year - which he has won four times before - for the EP 'My Dear Melancholy' and the Fan's Choice accolade.
Both the 'Starboy' rapper and 'Stitches' hitmaker will go up against one another for Album of the Year, along with Three Days Grace's 'Outsider', Jann Arden 'These Are the Days' and Hubert Lenoir 'Darlene'.
Whilst in the Single of the Year category they will with compete with Alessia Cara's 'Growing Pains', Loud Luxury 'Bold' and 'Not A Love Song' by Bulow.
This year's ceremony will be hosted by the singer Sarah McLachlan in Ontario, Canada, March 17.
An abridged version of the shortlist is as follows:
Artist of the Year:
Alessia Cara
Michael Buble
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Album of the Year:
Hubert Lenoir - 'Darlene'
Jann Arden - 'These Are the Days'
Shawn Mendes - 'Shawn Mendes'
The Weeknd - 'My Dear Melancholy'
Three Days Grace - 'Outsider'
Single of the Year:
'Growing Pains' - Alessia Cara
'Not A Love Song' - Bulow
'Body' - Loud Luxury
'In My Blood' - Shawn Mendes
'Pray For Me' - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
Songwriter of the Year:
Afie Jurbanen
Donovan Woods
Frank Dukes
Jessie Reyez
Shawn Mendes
Group of the Year:
Arkells
Chromeo
Metric
The Sheepdogs
Three Days Grace
Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Bulow
Grandson
Johnny Orlando
Killy
Meghan Patrick
Breakthrough Group of the Year:
88Glam
Dizzy
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Loud Luxury
The Washboard Union
International Album of the Year:
Camila Cabello - 'Camila'
Cardi B - 'Invasion of Privacy'
Maroon 5 - 'Red Pill Blues'
Post Malone - 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'
Travis Scott - 'Astroworld'
Juno Fan Choice Award:
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
bulow
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
KILLY
Loud Luxury
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
