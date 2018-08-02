Shawn Mendes and Drake dominate the nominations for the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.
The 19-year-old Canadian pop hunk has a total of eight nods, including Video of the Year for 'In My Blood', which is also up for Best Director, Best Pop Artist, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for 'Youth' featuring Khalid.
Rapper Drake, 31, follows behind with seven nods, and will battle it out with Shawn's 'In My Blood', Halsey's 'Bad at Love', Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left to Cry', Childish Gambino's 'This is America', and '1.800.273.8255', Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid for Video of the Year.
For Artist of the Year, both stars will go head-to-head with Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Post Malone.
The 'Hotline Bling' rapper is also nominated for Best Hip-Hop Artist alongside Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Jay-Z (The Carters).
Drake's 'Nice for What' is also shortlisted for Song of the Summer, which also features Zedd and Maren Morris 'The Middle', Marshmello and Anne-Marie 'Friends', Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin 'I Like It', Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line 'Meant to Be' and Loud Luxury 'Bold'.
The winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony in Toronto, Canada, on August 24.
The glitzy bash will be hosted by 'Ocean's 8' star Awkwafina and will see performances from Shawn, Alessia Cara, Halsey and Marshmello.
The 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards nominees are as follows:
Video of the Year
Shawn Mendes, 'In My Blood'
Halsey - 'Bad at Love'
Childish Gambino - This is America'
Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left to Cry'
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - '1.800.273.8255'
Drake - 'God's Plan'
Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group
Sofi Tukker
Loud Luxury
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Zedd
Kygo
Best Pop Artist or Group
Meghan Trainor
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Halsey
Alessia Cara
Camila Cabello
Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group
Imagine Dragons
Chvrches
Arcade Fire
Portugal. The Man
Foo Fighters
Arkells
Best Hip-Hop Artist or Group
The Carters
Drake
Post Malone
Cardi B
Kendrick Lamar
Childish Gambino
Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Camila Cabello
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
