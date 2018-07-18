Shawn Mendes has congratulated Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber on their engagement.

The 19-year-old singer was believed to be romantically involved with the model earlier this year after they attended the Met Gala together, and now Shawn - who denied the dating rumours at the time - has revealed he sent a congratulatory text message to Hailey as soon as he found out she had gotten engaged to fellow singer Justin.

Shawn said: ''I texted Hailey the day of and I said congrats. That's what it is.''

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker insists there was never anything going on between himself and Hailey, and so he isn't feuding with 24-year-old Justin.

He added: ''Everybody wants there to be more - there's not.''

Shawn even admitted Justin - who proposed to Hailey after one month of dating, following their reconciliation after their 2016 fling - was a ''massive influence'' on him when he started his music career, although he jokingly picked Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau as his favourite Justin.

When asked by Dave Thornton for Australian panel show 'The Project' to pick between the two Canadian Justins, Shawn - who is also Canadian - said: ''I think I have to say Trudeau. But I love them both. Bieber was a massive influence for me growing up. I'm Canadian, I was born diplomatic!''

The 'Sorry' hitmaker proposed to Hailey, 21, earlier this month during a trip to the Bahamas, and later confirmed the news in a heartfelt Instagram post in which he called his fiancée the ''love of his life''.

He wrote: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. (sic)''