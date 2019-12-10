Shawn Mendes can't ''lie'' to his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker loves that her 21-year-old boyfriend has a ''pure'' heart and she is convinced his ability to ''free'' himself of negative energy has rubbed off on her.

Speaking on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, Camila said: ''I think that he has a very kind of pure, free energy. Like he'll say to me sometimes, 'Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.'

''And I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that that's really beautiful. That's a trait that I've adopted is like whenever I feel like there's a weird energy between me and somebody or if my heart is hurting for some reason, I'm like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I've noticed that about him. I think it's because of this purity that he has that I don't think that he can lie or fake because it hurts his heart.

''He's just, like, a very pure person and I think he's constantly kind of lifting those weights off of him because he can't live like that and I love that about him.''

And, although they're both heavily featured in the public eye on a daily basis, the 22-year-old singer doesn't see her man's celebrity status when she looks at him.

She said: ''I think that we both feel the same way about fame where it's like I don't understand people who consciously think about that for a lot of their time.

''Even when he's onstage, it's not a factor. I can't explain it. For example, how I look at myself when I'm onstage, I'm just kind of doing it and I'm performing, but I'm not seeing it how other people see it if that makes sense.

''And I think I just see him as a human being all the time.''