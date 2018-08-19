Shawn Mendes insists it's ''physically impossible'' for him to drink alcohol while on tour.

The 20-year-old pop star feels he has to be an ''athlete'' while on the road because if he makes a mistake on stage, he's aware the social media age means all of his fans will soon hear about it.

He said: ''Have you sung on stage for 60 minutes? It's f***ing hard. And almost impossible hungover. There's certain magic drugs that can help, but I'm not interested in those, so when I'm flying 10 hours and there's a three-hour drive to the venue and I'm doing three interviews, honestly, it's physically impossible to drink. You have to be an athlete in the pop world, I'm not kidding.''

Asked what Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger would think of his clean-living ways, he said: ''He didn't have cellphones recording him 24/7. If he sounded like s**t, no one would know. If I mess up, it's going viral.''

But the 'Treat You Better' hitmaker admitted he needs to find more time to ''enjoy life'' instead of concentrating too much on his work.

He told Sunday Times Style magazine: ''I actually need to work on that. I'm not much of a partier. Honest to God, I need to enjoy my life more and stop worrying about work, but I find it difficult.''

However, Shawn does go out sometimes and doesn't feel he needs to take an entourage with him.

He said: ''I don't worry about it. If people want a photo, then I take the photo.''

When he does have time off, the 'Stitches' singer values time alone at his home in Toronto.

He said: ''You're out touring and waking up in London one morning and Paris the next. Then one day you wake up in your condo in Toronto and it's quiet and no one's there. That's literally potion for writing music.''