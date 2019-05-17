Shawn Mendes says being honest about his anxiety battle was ''one of the scariest'' things he's ever done.

The 20-year-old singer revealed in March last year that he struggles with the mental health condition, and has said that whilst he found speaking out to be terrifying, he knows it was ''important''.

He said: ''Talking about the problem, putting it out there, was one of the scariest but most important things I've ever done.''

The singer - who opened up when he revealed his anxiety was the inspiration for his single 'In My Blood' - says he ''still struggles'' with his mental health at times, but says speaking out helped him realise that most people deal with some level of anxiety.

He added: ''Just doing that helped me the most. I still struggle with it but just remember every day that everyone deals with some level of anxiety or pressure; we're all in it together.''

Now, the Canadian born star says he relies on the people close to him to help keep him grounded.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''I still go back to Toronto and hang with my friends from growing up, and my family has also been so supportive.''

Meanwhile, the 'If I Can't Have You' singer previously said he hopes his experiences can inspire other men to speak out about mental health.

He said: ''It's all about honesty, man. It's something that I've always been paying attention to with other artists. It's why I love Ed [Sheeran] so much and why I love [John] Mayer so much. I think I'll only continue to be more and more honest as I get older ... I think it's just the start of it. You have to start somewhere, and start the conversation about 'This is how I feel, take it or leave it'. That's life.''