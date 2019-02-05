Shawn Mendes has apologised after he accidentally liked a transphobic tweet.

The 20-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday (04.02.19) to apologise after fans noticed he had ''liked'' a controversial tweet which included a transphobic joke, as he says it was all a misunderstanding, and he had simply tapped on the tweet by accident whilst scrolling through his feed.

When one fan asked him to unlike the tweet and apologise, he responded: ''Must of accidentally liked it scrolling down a feed, you know me & I'd never. Sorry (sic)''

He then added in a separate tweet: ''Love u (sic)''

The 'Treat You Better' hitmaker is close friends with musician Teddy Geiger, who came out as transgender in October 2017, and said in a recent interview that he doesn't understand why so many people ''question'' the way other people live.

He said: ''There was a moment when I remember I referred to Teddy as she, like without thinking, and it takes time to be able to learn that, obviously. And the way she looked at me was this intense amount of joy that I swear if everybody in the world experienced one of their best friends experiencing that, there would be no questions. People would not be questioning it. It's just not worth it to question it. Let somebody be and feel and live how they want to live.''

Meanwhile, Shawn recently said he feels as though he needs to be seen in public with a girl in order to ''prove'' to the world that he's not gay, even though he knows that's ''not a bad thing''.

Shawn explained: ''In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone - like a girl - in public, to prove to people that I'm not gay. Even though in my heart I know that it's not a bad thing.

''There's still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.''