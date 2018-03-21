Shawn Mendes is releasing new song 'In My Blood' on Thursday (22.03.18).

The Canadian pop star recently changed his social media display pictures to a grey icon with a floral design and added two blank coloured squares to his pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, one in the same shade and the other baby pink, sending fans into overdrive that new music is on the way, and now he's unveiled the title and release date for his next single.

Alongside the artwork, he simply wrote: ''#InMyBlood March 22nd (sic)''

It comes weeks after Shawn tweeted saying he can't wait to get back to playing live with new songs.

He told his 17.8 million fans: ''Absolutely dying to get back on the road. With all new music. (sic)''

Two weeks ago before, the 19-year-old singer shared a topless photo of him on a wooden swing on a beach from his vacation on Instagram, whilst dropping a hint that his new album will be with fans ''soon''.

He simply captioned the post: ''album soon come (sic)''

The heartthrob previously admitted that he wanted to ''explore a little bit'' with the much-awaited follow-up to his second studio LP 'Illuminate', which was released in 2016.

And the 'Mercy' hitmaker was inspired by ''some old school rockers'' and Michael Jackson on his new tunes.

He said: ''I've been listening to some old school rockers; I've listened to a lot of Michael Jackson, and just [am] trying to explore a little bit. I think the album is gonna be not just one particular thing - it's gonna be a kind of exploration of music.''

The 'Stitches' star has a number of celebrity friends, including Taylor Swift, who he says offered him advice that he has taken through his performing life.

He said: ''She [Taylor] told me to never be afraid to get on stage in front of people who want to be there.

''Because they want to have fun and they're not there to judge you. Every single time before I get on stage now, I really, really think about that.''

Meanwhile, Shawn revealed much of the record would be penned on the road, but he'll be taking his time with it to make sure it's perfect.

He shared: ''We're trying to plan everything so that there's time to make music, too. I'll be writing and recording a lot on the road. I want to make sure I have a good amount of time to create the next album.''