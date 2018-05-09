Shawn Mendes has announced a world tour.

The Canadian pop star will head out on a 56-date global run across North America, the UK and Europe, including two consecutive nights at London's The O2 arena on April 16 and April 17.

For the UK leg of the tour, Shawn has teamed up with O2, exclusively offering O2 customers Priority Tickets for the six UK tour dates, 48 hours ahead of general release.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker will also follow in the footsteps of Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga by appearing in one of O2's iconic 'Walk' TV adverts, as part of a major campaign to promote the concerts on UK soil.

Shawn said: ''I can't wait to come to the UK and tour for my British fans. There's nothing like playing in front of such a massive crowd of my most diehard fans at The O2 and I'm so excited to play a bunch of my new music from my upcoming album, as well as from my past albums.''

The 60-second commercial will air today (09.05.18), on ITV and O2's official YouTube channel.

'Shawn Mendes: The Tour' is the star's third global run in support of his forthcoming third self-titled LP, which is released on May 25.

It follows the 'Stitches' hitmaker's worldwide tour last year, which sold out swiftly.

O2 customers can get Priority Tickets 48 hours before general release on May 16, through the Priority app. Tickets go on sale to the general public from 10am on May 18.

Shawn Mendes' 2019 UK Tour Dates are as follows:

06/04/2019 SSE Hydro, Glasgow

07/04/2019 Manchester Arena, Manchester

09/04/2019 Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

10/04/2019 First Direct Arena, Leeds

16/04/2019 The O2, London

17/04/2019 The O2, London