Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus are reportedly working on a secret duet which they are believed to be performing at the Grammys on Sunday (10.02.19).
Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus are reportedly teaming up for a new single.
The 20-year-old Canadian pop star and the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker are both set to perform at the Grammys on February 10, and the latter got their fans guessing they could be singing a duet together at the ceremony, after Miley shared a picture of herself rehearsing in front of some of Shawn's instruments.
Now, TMZ reports that the pair are in fact working on a secret song together.
Eagle-eyed fans of Shawn - who is nominated for Pop Album of The Year for his self-titled third studio album and Song of The Year for hit single 'In My Blood' - noticed that his name was written on one of the guitars.
Miley, 26, had captioned the Instagram post: ''Gram Gram rehearsals! Performing this Sunday at the @recordingacademy ! (sic)''
A fan of Miley also posted a picture of both artists rehearsing separately on the app and mentioned the secret duet, and the pop star commented with a love heart emoji, adding fuel to the speculation.
The user with the handle @romcyrus wrote: @MileyCyrus is rumored to be performing a surprise song with @ShawnMendes at the @recordingacademy after liking some IG posts and posing in front of Shawn's guitars.
Credit: @cyrusreports
I'M SO FUCKING READY @mileycyrus @shawnmendes (sic)''
Miley recently revealed she has reunited with her 'Bangerz' producer Mike WiLL Made-It on her follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now', as well as recent collaborator Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Asked what fans can expect, she said recently: ''A song that [Ronson] and I have done together is more rock driven, modern Debbie Harry or Joan Jett.
''Then we've got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything.''
The 'Malibu' hitmaker - who is marred to Liam Hemsworth - started work on her next record before her last album was released, in September 2017, and promised to release some of the songs this year.
She spilled: ''I don't have any definite dates, but definitely in the new year you guys are gonna be hearing a lot more music.''
This could mean that the new track with Shawn will feature on her new record.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.