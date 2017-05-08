Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5 and Zara Larsson are among those performing at this year's Capital Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

Also performing at the annual summer music extravaganza held at Wembley Stadium in London on June 10 are Charlie Puth, Stormzy, Clean Bandit, Jax Jones and Raye.

'Treat You Better' hitmaker Shawn, 18, cannot believe he is going to be taking to the stage to perform in front of 80,000 people.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on the all-new 'Capital Breakfast Show' on Monday morning (08.05.17), Shawn admitted: ''I've never even seen that many people in front of me so I'm very excited ... I'm going to see if I can get the crowd to sing - I've never actually had the opportunity to make 80,000 people sing along to a song so I'm hoping I can do that.''

Grime superstar Stormzy will make his debut at the ball, hot off the heels of his debut album 'Gangs Signs & Prayer' topping the charts and featuring on global superstar Ed Sheeran's hit track 'Shape of You'.

Ashley Tabor, founder & executive president of Global, said: ''Only Capital can bring together the world's hottest hit music artists for a party like this! Every year, 80,000 Capital listeners fill the iconic Wembley stadium and the atmosphere is always amazing. I look forward to the first act taking to the stage all year round - it's always an incredible moment! Today we confirmed the first world class acts who will perform at Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone, and we can't wait to reveal who's up next tomorrow morning when Roman Kemp will announce even more huge names on the all new Capital Breakfast Show.''

Listeners can follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalSTB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat and keep it Capital for all the latest news about Capital's Summertime Ball. Tickets go on sale at www.capitalfm.com/summertime-ball this Thursday at 8am. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers have access to the first tickets in an exclusive VIP pre-sale opening on Wednesday 10th May at 8am.