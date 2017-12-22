Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin were spotted piling on the PDA at a show in Toronto on Wednesday night (20.12.17), sparking further speculation they are an item.
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin have sparked further speculation they are dating after they were spotted at a gig together.
The pair were seen at Daniel Caesar's concert at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto - the 19-year-old singer's home town - on Wednesday night (20.12.17), and were said to be piling on the PDA.
According to gossip website TMZ, Shawn and 21-year-old Hailey were holding hands and cuddling while watching the show, and she also appeared to be resting her back on his chest.
This comes just a month after the pair were reportedly spotted kissing into the early hours after the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).
Shawn - who won three awards, including Best Artist, and Best Song for 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back', at the event - was seen ''French kissing'' the model.
A source said: ''The place was packed with stars but Shawn only had eyes for Hailey.
''It clearly wasn't a one-time thing. They looked like they were seriously into each other. It was a very exclusive bash and Shawn and Hailey were really enjoying themselves, spending ages French kissing.
''They even posed for a photo with Rita Ora. It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they are an item.''
What's more, Shawn and Hailey - who previously dated Justin Bieber - were spotted leaving a Halloween party holding hands.
Last year, the 'Treat You Better' hitmaker admitted music was his biggest passion.
He said: ''The second I feel about a girl the way I feel about music is when I know.
''Being a sex symbol isn't cool unless you're in love with a girl and she calls you a sex symbol.''
