Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala 2018.

The 'Youth' hitmaker stepped out at the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (07.05.18) alongside the 21-year-old model.

Shawn looked sharp in a deep purple fitting suit whilst Hailey wore a flower crown on top of her head and opted for a custom off-the-shoulder dress by Tommy Hilfiger.

Speculation of a romance between the pair started last year when they were spotted holding hands at a Halloween-themed party and also seen sharing a hug in Toronto, his hometown, over the festive period.

The pair have yet to officially confirm their relationship but earlier this year, Hailey gushed about Shawn, calling him ''amazing''.

She shared: ''He's amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing.''

However, the pink-haired beauty tries to avoid speculation surrounding her love life.

Asked how she deals with the speculation, she explained: ''I just laugh most of it off. It's quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don't feel like I have to explain myself to people because it's my life.''

Hailey had previously revealed what she is looking for in her ideal partner, which included a good sense of humour, and admitted she was ''very picky''.

She shared: ''I look for somebody who's like funny and can make me laugh. I'm very, very picky, like I am particularly very specific and I know like pretty much immediately if I'm gonna get along with somebody in the capacity of dating or not. I mean, I hang out with people obviously and get to know them. It takes me a long time to feel like I can warm up to somebody before I ever even consider dating them.''