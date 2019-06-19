Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have teased a steamy music video for a new collaboration.

The Canadian hunk shared a 21-second teaser of the promo on Instagram on Tuesday (18.06.19), which shows the pair playing lovers as they look like they are just about to share a kiss in the preview.

The song appears to document the pair as they meet at a diner Camila's alter ego is working at, as she is seen in a pink dress behind the bar.

The 'Havana' hitmaker has shared another part of the video on her profile of her delivering food to a table and locking eyes with the 'In My Blood' singer.

The pair then head out to the back to share a kiss, but the smooch is not shown.

A title for the duet is yet to be revealed.

The collaboration - which will follow their 2015 track 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' from Shawn's LP 'Handwritten' - has been rumoured for months after the pair were spotted together.

The pop duo previously denied rumours they are dating.

Camila is now in a relationship with British dating guru Matthew Hussey.

Gushing about Camila previously, Shawn - who is currently believed to be single - said: ''I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her.

''She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other.''

Camila recently teamed up with Mark Ronson on 'Find U Again' from his LP 'Late Night Feelings' and both her and Shawn are working on new records.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 22, is busy at work on her follow-up to her 2018 self-titled debut solo effort, whilst prolific writer Shawn, 20, is working on new music for his fourth studio effort, which is poised to be released later this year and follows last year's eponymous LP.