Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello have been confirmed for a duet of 'Señorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday (27.08.19).
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform the live debut of their racy duet 'Señorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The Canadian hunk and the 'Havana' hitmaker - who recently made their romance Instagram official - have been confirmed to perform together at the star-studded bash on Monday (27.08.19).
A tweet on MTV's official Twitter page reads: ''It's official:
@shawnmendes
and @camila_cabello are performing #Señorita together at this year's #VMAs!
Don't miss their epic
@vmas performance, Monday at 8pm on MTV! (sic)''
The event will be the third year in a row that Shawn - who is nominated for five awards - has performed at the ceremony, having previously sung 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' in 2017 and 'In My Blood' last year.
His girlfriend Camila - who won two Moonmen last year and is up for four at the 2019 ceremony - will be making her VMAs performance debut, as will all of the other newly-announced artists, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Rosalia.
Meanwhile, Camila, 22, recently took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend and collaborator a happy 21st birthday, and also used the sweet moment to declare her ''love'' for him publicly for the first time.
She wrote alongside a picture of the pair: ''Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! (sic)''
Camila's post also included four love heart emojis, and came just days after she revealed the 'In My Blood' singer - whom she has been spotted packing on the PDA with on numerous occasions - ''means a lot'' to her.
She said: ''I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.''
But although she's loving spending quality time with her new beau, she ''honestly hates'' seeing paparazzi snapping photos of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss, especially when she doesn't know the photos are being taken.
She added: ''It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.
''If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal.''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the happy couple have ''really fallen for each other''.
A source said: ''Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.
''However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.''
