Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform the live debut of their racy duet 'Señorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The Canadian hunk and the 'Havana' hitmaker - who recently made their romance Instagram official - have been confirmed to perform together at the star-studded bash on Monday (27.08.19).

A tweet on MTV's official Twitter page reads: ''It's official:

@shawnmendes

and @camila_cabello are performing #Señorita together at this year's #VMAs!

Don't miss their epic

@vmas performance, Monday at 8pm on MTV! (sic)''

The event will be the third year in a row that Shawn - who is nominated for five awards - has performed at the ceremony, having previously sung 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' in 2017 and 'In My Blood' last year.

His girlfriend Camila - who won two Moonmen last year and is up for four at the 2019 ceremony - will be making her VMAs performance debut, as will all of the other newly-announced artists, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Rosalia.

Meanwhile, Camila, 22, recently took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend and collaborator a happy 21st birthday, and also used the sweet moment to declare her ''love'' for him publicly for the first time.

She wrote alongside a picture of the pair: ''Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! (sic)''

Camila's post also included four love heart emojis, and came just days after she revealed the 'In My Blood' singer - whom she has been spotted packing on the PDA with on numerous occasions - ''means a lot'' to her.

She said: ''I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.''

But although she's loving spending quality time with her new beau, she ''honestly hates'' seeing paparazzi snapping photos of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss, especially when she doesn't know the photos are being taken.

She added: ''It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.

''If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the happy couple have ''really fallen for each other''.

A source said: ''Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.

''However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.''