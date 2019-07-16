Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is very ''natural''.

The 'Senorita' hitmakers are reportedly in an ''exciting'' new romance, now the time is finally right for them to be together.

A source told E! News: ''It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have. They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly. The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now. They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point. She wants to be there and not leave his side. Neither of them want to be away from each other. She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it.''

Camila previously opened up about the ''rare'' relationship she has witj Shawn and says they have a lot of love for one another.

The 22-year-old singer said: ''I've never had a lot of friends. I've always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it's so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me. I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.

''To be able to hang out with someone and you don't really care that they're Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You're just people, and that is definitely something that is rare ... It's actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we're always going to love each other.''