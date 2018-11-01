Shawn Mendes and Halsey are among the stars who will perform at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018.

Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt unveiled the full line-up of musical guests for the upcoming lingerie show on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday (01.11.18), and the New York event will also feature music from the likes of Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts.

The full line-up of models set to walk the runway at the fashion extravaganza - which is returning to New York for the first time since 2015 - is being kept under wraps but among those confirmed to be walking so far are Jasmine and Martha as well as Winnie Harlow, who is making her show debut, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Sui He, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss.

Last year, Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr., Li Yundi, and Jane Zhang performed at the show in Shanghai.

Brian Atwood - the man responsible for the shoes the 2018 models will be wearing - let slip on social media in September that Kendall and Gigi will be part of the spectacular catwalk show.

Sharing a photo of Gigi in a previous show on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''Less than 1 month away!!!! Let's do this @gigihadid @victoriassecret Can't wait to show you what we have done for the show!!!! #highheels #shoes #sexy #angels #victoriassecret #fashionshow #gigihadid #fashion #victoriassecretfashionshow #madeinitaly #luxe #brianatwood (sic)''

And uploading an image of Kendall walking for Victoria's Secret too in another Instagram post, he wrote: ''Can't wait to see this beauty @kendalljenner strutting in my shoes for the @victoriassecret fashion show... less than a month away!!!! (sic)''

Kendall missed the event last year due to a contractual conflict, as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was the face of La Perla lingerie and unable to model for any other lingerie brands.

Gigi also did not walk in the 2017 show as she pulled out shortly before it was due to take place amidst a racism row after she offended many people by squinting her eyes in an attempt to impersonate the Buddha in an Instagram video.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be filmed later this month and will broadcast on ABC on 2 December.