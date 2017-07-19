Shawn Ashmore has become a father for the first time.

The 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' actor took to his Instagram account to praise his ''incredible'' wife Dana, 33, after she gave birth to their son, whose name is yet to be revealed.

The 37-year-old star attached a picture of the little one's tiny hand and captioned the image: ''Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife (sic)''

Dana also shared a short video of their newborn moving his legs on her Instagram as well as a picture of the tot's feet.

She captioned the clip: ''We did it guys!!! (sic)''

The blonde beauty also wrote: ''So in love''

In April, Shawn - who plays Bobby Drake/ Iceman in the film franchise - admitted he ''couldn't wait'' to become a father for the first time.

He said: ''I'm ready now. I'm ready. It's real. It feels very real now. It's amazing.

''We've been thinking about it for a long time, and the time is coming up in the next couple of months. I'm ready, I'm excited. I can't wait to be a dad!''

The star admitted he had been picking up some tips from his brother after he became a father last year.

He added: ''My brother just had his first baby last year, so I got to see him go through that which was really good for me.

''I learned a few tips and tricks. I'm excited, I can't wait.''