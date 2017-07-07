Shaun Ryder credits his wife Joanne and his six children for still being alive after years of heroin abuse.

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman hasn't touched drugs for years and has no intention of ever returning to the lifestyle of debauchery he led in the 80s.

The 'Step On' hitmaker, who is now health conscious and does cycling and swimming to stay fit and well because of his thyroid problem, says ultimately it was his family that made him kick his habit.

He said: ''All that's a f*****g lifetime away. It's because of my girls that I'm here. I'm not the same person.

''I don't even think about drugs. And when I'm not working, I'm in bed by 11pm.''

It wasn't until the 54-year-old rocker reached 40 that he realised he needed to stop constantly being ''off his t*ts''.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I didn't grow up until I hit 40. Then I really consciously went, 'Whoa this has got to stop'. I just felt like a d**k.

''I just didn't give a f*** about what I did. We know people who are from the 80s who are still living like they were when they were 18.''

Shaun - whose band Black Grape dropped their new album 'Pop Voodoo' today (07.07.2017) - previously said the 80s and the 90s are one big ''blur'' because of how addled on booze and drugs he was.

The only thing that stays in his mind are the Happy Mondays infamous trips to Brazil.

In February 1991, Happy Mondays famously played at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro and meet Ronnie Biggs, an English thief, known for his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, for his escape from prison in 1965.

Shaun told BANG Showbiz: ''Well, I tell you, I can remember the 60s more than I can remember the 80s and the 90s.

''They are just a blur. We had a couple of good times in Brazil, you would have to give me something specific. I was eight years old in the 60s, but I can remember it a lot better than the 90s.''