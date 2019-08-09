Shaun Ryder has joked that his wife Joanne is ''gutted'' that he watches the news instead of having sex after shows.

The Happy Mondays star's hell-raising days are far behind him and now his tour rider is less ''sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll'' and just contains ''s***t loads of chocolate''.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: ''Just s**t loads of chocolate really.

''It used to be sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll.

Now it's just rock 'n' roll''... and the wife is gutted.

''After a gig I'm straight off stage, into me slippers and back to the hotel room to watch the news.''

In recent years, Shaun has suffered with his health and now does cycling and swimming to stay fit and well because of his thyroid problem.

The 'Step On' hitmaker hasn't been able to produce testosterone in a decade, and he said that can have an affect on his sex drive, but the gel he is prescribed works magic on his libido.

He said: ''It can, but this gel is great. As soon as I started using it it was like being 21 again but - without all bulls**t going on in your head. Joanne loves it.''

The 56-year-old rocker lost all of his hair this year and was told by doctors he has alopecia - but they are yet to find out why.

He said: ''At the start of this year I had hair and a beard and then, almost overnight, the whole lot went, eyelashes, eyebrows, even me pubes.

''They don't know what's caused it.

''At first they thought I had that immune deficiency thing, but I haven't.

''Then they said it was linked to me under active thyroid but that just makes me fat and tired.

''And I haven't produced any testosterone for 10 years. I used to have injections but now I'm on the gel which is better.''

He was told that it could be stress-related, but Shaun insisted he hasn't been stressed since he almost went bankrupt in a dispute with the former manager of his other band Black Grape in 1999..

He said: ''The doctors said me alopecia must be stress related, but I'm 57 next month and at the least stressful time of me life.

''If I was going to lose me hair through stress it would have been during the 14 years of f*****g 100% receivership when all me money was being took off me. But I'm not f****** depressed.

''I've never been depressed. So they're still experimenting on me.''

Doctors tried to get his hair to grow back but he reacted badly to the treatment and his stomach ballooned so much, he felt like he was going to ''f***ing explode''.

He added: ''I've had needles stuck in me head and face. The hair follicles are still there so they tried to start 'em up again. It didn't. I just got a rash.

''And now me stomach blows up like a beach ball. The first time it happened I called my road manager in to watch and thought I was going to f*****g explode.''