Shaun Ryder thinks the Earth is an ''experimental watch planet'' for aliens.

The Happy Mondays frontman has had a lifelong interest in all things extraterrestrial, and has now said he believes alien life ''watched'' the moon landing in 1966 and thinks the Earth is part of a larger intergalactic ''experiment''.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Now the Official Secrets Acts are coming to an end, they're getting off their chest what they've seen. These guys, when they went up to the moon, they were watched! There was all sorts of stuff going on and there always has been.

''It's not just a conspiracy theory, this planet has been one big experimental watch-planet from day one. So if we was ever going to be taken over and turned into f***ing food, it would have happened years ago.''

It isn't the first time the 54-year-old rocker - who is also frontman of Black Grape - has spoken about aliens, as in 2015 he claimed to have seen a ''20ft by 10ft'' space ship in his back garden whilst filming in South America.

He said at the time: ''We were filming in South America at the time. I remember I got back to my house at about 5am and I saw a craft outside my house.

''It was huge. Around 20ft by 10ft. It looked plastic - like a toy. I didn't believe it at first. I thought our production team were playing a trick on me. But nobody else saw it.''

The 'Step On' hitmaker also presented the television series 'Shaun Ryder on UFOs' for the History Channel UK in 2013, where he first claimed that he had encountered an extraterrestrial being.

He stated: ''It's not that I want to believe - it's impossible not to.''