Sharon Tate's wedding dress is going up for auction.

Clothing belonging to the iconic actress, including the wedding dress she wore when she married film director Roman Polanski, will be put up for sale in Los Angeles in November.

The silk mini-wedding dress that Tate wore could attract up to $50,000, according to auction house estimates.

The collection also includes the two-tone mini-dress that Tate wore to the 1968 Cannes Film Festival, which is expected to go for up to $7,000.

What's more, ST-monogrammed luggage, which the star carried as she returned from her honeymoon, is expected to raise another $1,000 to $2,000.

Personal items such as books on the craft of acting, and a Maybelline eyebrow pencil will also be on sale.

The 'Valley Of The Dolls' star was murdered, alongside four others, by the notorious Charles Manson cult at the LA home she shared with Polanski in 1969.

The director opened up about his feeling towards his wife in 'Sharon Tate Recollection, a photobook created by Sharon's sister Debra.

He said: ''Even after so many years, I find myself unable to watch a spectacular sunset or visit a lovely old house or experience visual pleasure of any kind without instinctively telling myself how much she would have loved it all.

''In these ways I shall remain faithful to her till the day I die.''

Meanwhile, Debra has spoken out against projects being made about her sister, including Hilary Duff's upcoming film 'The Haunting Of Sharon Tate', which she has called ''tasteless''.

Debra said: ''It doesn't matter who it is acting in it - it's just tasteless.

''It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.''