Hollywood sex symbol Sharon Stone is adamant she will never let herself be ''defined'' and she isn't interested in a relationship unless it is on equal terms for both partners.
Sharon Stone won't ever allow herself to be ''defined'' by a man.
The 59-year-old actress - who was previously married to TV producer Michael Greenburg and newspaper executive Phil Bronstein - won't confirm whether or not she's currently single, but she is adamant that she won't be in a relationship unless it is an ''actual partnership''.
Speaking to the new issue of Grazia magazine, she said: ''I was just not that girl who was told that a man would define me. I was told that if I wanted to have a man in my life, it wouldn't be an arrangement, it would be an actual partnership. And those are hard to find.''
The 'Mosaic' star is parent to three adopted sons, Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and 11-year-old Quinn and she readily admits they all completely changed her life.
The 'Basic Instinct' star explained: ''Having three kids certainly will change your reality. And I think that not trying to be a girl and allowing yourself to be a grown-up woman is also very helpful.''
Sharon - who almost died after suffering a stroke and brain haemorrhage in 2001 - can currently be seen as a murder victim, wealthy author Olivia Lake, in Steven Soderbergh's drama 'Mosaic' and she finds it refreshing that her character's personal history, including whether or not she has children, isn't addressed in the show.
She said: ''She's everything isn't she? She's needy, vulnerable and narcissistic, and she's frozen - she's stuck and sort of disintegrating.
''We don't know if she was married before or what her other life could have been - we just kind of pick her up mid-stream. We just let her be.
''We don't have to look under her petticoat to know she's a woman, at long last.''
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
An unusual structure gives this biopic a surprising kick as it explores both sides of...
Linda Lovelace was a hugely successful pornographic actress who hit global stardom with her 1972...
Nick Cassavetes' Alpha Dog is an infuriating misfire that would have been much more easily...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Paul Verhoeven, director of the original Basic Instinct, must be great in bed. The women...
Paul Verhoeven, director of the original Basic Instinct, must be great in bed. The women...
New Yorkers obsess over real estate, and they're quick to notice when interesting apartments feature...