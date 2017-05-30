Sharon Stone has become a songwriter.

The 59-year-old actress has turned her hand to making music with her friend and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft, with whom she has been enjoying secret studio sessions after they became pals at a party.

Theo shared: ''I met her at a party. I was sat next to her at a dinner in Los Angeles, and we got on and then basically just spent the whole night talking.

''We were talking about music the whole time, and she is interested in music and told me, 'I write lyrics.' So then when I got back I was sat at the piano playing her some songs.''

Theo also revealed how Sharon's influence in Hollywood circles has helped him to land his first-ever movie role.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I was at her house and we were working on some music and it transpired she was doing a movie.

''The director came around and was basically like, 'Do you want to be in this movie?'

''I play her lover in the film. That escalated fast! It's called 'A Little Something For Your Birthday'.''

Theo revealed that his on-screen role even afforded him the opportunity to spend a day in bed with Sharon.

He explained: ''I got to spend a day in bed with Sharon Stone. It was a love scene. We had no clothes on. It was fun, because we are great friends. And everyone was very kind.

''She is the most amazing woman. More amazing than you could ever imagine. Just a legend.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Sharon revealed she isn't looking for love.

The twice-married actress said that searching for love doesn't necessarily mean she's going to find it, adding that she would rather let romance happen naturally.

She said: ''I don't think that looking [for love] is finding. I really feel that there's a propinquity to a way that love comes into people's lives. There's a certain magic to it.''