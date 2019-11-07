Sharon Stone has launched legal action over Chanel West Coast's 2018 song 'Sharon Stoned'.
The 'Basic Instinct' actress has accused Chanel West Coast of using her name ''for commercial purposes without her consent'' with her 2018 single and video, and argues the rapper always planned to ''trade on the fame and publicity rights of Sharon Stone for commercial gain.''
The lawsuit contains a breakdown of Sharon's acting and charitable work and argued she ''maintains strict control over the manner in which her name, likeness, image, identity and persona are used.''
It brands Chanel an ''aspiring rap artist who has desperately sought to garner credibility and stature in the hip-hop community'' and accused her of trying to gain clout '' by invoking and trading on the celebrity status and fame of others''.
The suit suggested the song - which features the name Sharon 99 times and Sharon Stone 33 times - used the 'Casino' actress as a ''celebrity endorser'' without her permission and consent
and made her a ''celebrity endorser to promote the sale of cannabis paraphernalia without her permission or consent'' because the video featured product placement for Shine rolling papers.
Chanel - whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley - said she was ''surprised and disappointed'' by the lawsuit as she claimed the 61-year-old star was not only aware of the song, she also planned to appear in the video, which featured the rapper recreating some of the actress' most famous scenes.
She said in a statement given to Rolling Stone magazine: ''Sharon pulled out of participating in the music video the day of the shoot after months of conversations, in-person meetings with myself and the director, two dance rehearsals and even had her own ideas that she shared with myself and my team for the collaborative on the video.
''To be frank, the entire production team and myself were surprised when she walked off. Nonetheless, the shoot proceeded.
Chanel insisted she had done ''nothing wrong'' and only wanted to create a tribute to someone she ''admires''.
She added: ''I am an artist who was expressing myself through music by making a song and video about someone whom I greatly admire. I only had the best intentions to create something visually amazing that highlights Sharon Stone as well as myself and for that I have done nothing wrong.''
Sharon is seeking punitive damages and any profits Chanel made from the song and video.
