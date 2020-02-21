Sharon Stone is set to receive the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award at the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation's inaugural fundraising gala.

The 61-year-old actress will be handed the accolade at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on April 30, in recognition of her efforts in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The Hollywood star explained: ''I started my quest for a vaccine and a cure at the request of Elizabeth Taylor when she asked me to fill in for her at amfAR for one night in Cannes.

''That one night became a 22-year commitment of HIV/AIDS work, study, and fundraising around the globe and a full understanding of what commitment itself means.''

The award honours the memory of Elizabeth's legacy of compassion, and Sharon has also urged the public to support the fight against HIV and AIDS.

She said: ''I ask all of you to join me in not only honouring this path which Elizabeth forged, but one which we as committed humanitarians must end.

''770,000 people died of HIV/AIDS last year and one person every three seconds still gets HIV/AIDS. Please help us end Elizabeth's brave and incredibly daring and loving task and celebrate that commitment to life!''

Sharon served as Chairwoman of amfAR's Campaign for AIDS Research in the mid-90s.

The 'Casino' actress has also travelled nationally and internationally on behalf of the Foundation and is now its Global Chairman for Campaign Fundraising

Sharon has, in fact, raised hundreds of millions of dollars for the battle against AIDS during her career.

Previous recipients of the award include the likes of Michael Jackson, Sir Elton John and Whoopi Goldberg.

Organisers of the gala have announced that it will feature a seated dinner for 350 guests, as well as an exciting auction, live performances, and dancing.