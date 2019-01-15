Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon are among the stars who will appear in 'Ratched'.

'American Horror Story' creator Ryan Murphy is preparing to start work on his new Netflix series - which is a prequel to 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Next - and he's revealed the big-name cast that will be joining Sarah Paulson, who will play Nurse Ratched, in the show and admitted he's bagged a number of names he's been keen to work with for a long time.

He wrote on Instagram: '''Ratched' on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks. On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast...a true murderers' row of talent.

''So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with.

''The 'Ratched' Principal Players, in alphabetical order: Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sharon Stone, and Finn Witrock.

''More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT.''

The programme will run for 18 episodes over two series and will be set in the year 1947.

The series promises to follow the terrifying nurse's ''deadly progression through the mental health care system''.

The show was announced in September 2017 and Michael Douglas, who produced 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', is one of the executive producers on the project.

'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', which is based on Ken Kesey's novel of the same name, won the Best Picture Oscar in 1976, while Louise Fletcher scooped the Best Actress prize for her portrayal of the evil nurse.

The movie also scored Academy Award wins for Best Actor for Jack Nicholson, Best Director for Milos Forman and Best Adapted Screenplay for Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman.