Sharon Osbourne thinks young people are ''entitled''.

The 66-year-old television personality has slammed the younger generation for lacking ''life and social skills'' because they are constantly using technology such as smartphones.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It is just life skills and social skills. And this generation that's coming up - 16-, 17-, 18-year-olds - they have very bad social skills. With all the tech, they're just so rude and entitled.''

Sharon always speaks her mind and she previously hit out at British culture, accusing people who live in the United Kingdom of being in a ''bubble''.

Sharon claimed that a portion of British society attends ''special schools'', which means that they struggle to relate to ordinary people.

The outspoken TV star - who was born in Brixton in London - said during a TV appearance: ''I don't think you've met many English people. They do live in a bubble. They go to these special schools, and they are just not with normal people every day. I always think that people who have always had a privileged life, perfect family, perfect schooling and an A student - I always think that those people are very narrow. Because they haven't experienced much of life.''

And Sharon previously insisted she finds Prince Philip ''miserable'', as she recalled meeting him at the Royal Variety performance in 2005.

Recalling their meeting, Sharon said: ''All the performers from all the different genres of the arts perform for the Queen and him. Afterwards you get to meet him. I said, 'Did you get to enjoy the show?', and he said 'What do you think?' And I said 'probably not', and he said 'correct'. Then he said 'How would you like to sit for three hours?' And I wanted to say, 'I'd love it, I always sit for as long as I can.' He's a miserable old so-and-so.''