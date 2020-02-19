Sharon Osbourne changed her hair colour in order to embrace who she is.

The 'Talk' host spent eight hours in the salon this week, where she ditched her signature red tresses for a platinum blonde look, which she hopes will stop her from needing to have her hair dyed every week as she says she's tired of trying to ''be something that [she's] not''.

Explaining her decision during Tuesday's (18.02.20) episode of the talk show, she said: ''I was just so fed up of going, having it dyed and having it dyed, and I can't do this anymore. I'm like why am I trying to do this or be something that I'm not? So, just be who you are.''

Sharon, 67, was inspired by stars including Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren, as she admitted she wants to age gracefully and embrace her natural white hair.

She added: ''Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren - and I'm like look how elegant they look and I'm like, okay, I don't say I'm going to stop the surgery, just change my hair.''

The star's transformation was revealed on Instagram by celebrity hair colourist Jack Martin, who detailed the process of stripping 18 years of red colour out of Sharon's hair.

He wrote: ''Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation.

''Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years.

''she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.

''Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs .

''I didn't promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn't have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul (sic).''