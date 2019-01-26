Sharon Osbourne wants Danny Boyle to direct a movie about her life.

The 66-year-old music manager is working on her own biopic after discovering that Universal have a movie in the works about her life and she wants Boyle to helm the project.

She told Variety: ''Somebody told me it was a script on the Black List so I looked at it and I'm like, 'What a load of c**p'. It didn't make sense. It didn't have a heart. It just wasn't me.''

And she insisted her biopic will feature her early life, rather than focus on her relationship with her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

She said: ''I don't want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician. That's not what I'm doing. There hasn't been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side -- that's a true story -- and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.

''It's everything before we get married. It's the madness of my childhood, growing up in the industry with a powerful father who was somewhat violent.''

Meanwhile, Sharon previously revealed she gave Ozzy extra sleeping pills to get him to admit to having an affair.

She shared: ''I was a broken woman. He sent me an email that was meant for one of his women.

''Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink ... and asked him everything, and everything came out.

''He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was. I knew what he was thinking and then, you know, you leave.

''Ozzy told me it was over with this woman and I believed him. Then, six months later, I found out it wasn't and there were others.''

Sharon and Ozzy, 69, split after it emerged he'd been having an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

And although they reunited just four months later, Sharon is still dealing with trust issues.

She said: ''I don't trust him. I worry about that. I don't trust him as far as I can throw him. Nothing in the world hurts like infidelity. Nothing.''

Asked about her decision to stand by Ozzy, Sharon explained: ''Nobody is going to want to ask me out. Who would ask me out? A big-mouth, older woman?

''This is as good as it gets and I love him. He's my husband and I have to take care of him and you just become this woman that takes care of this person and this is my life. This is what I do.''