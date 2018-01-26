Sharon Osbourne wanted her husband Ozzy to suffer for cheating on her.

The 65-year-old TV star - who has been married to the rock legend since 1982 - has admitted she revelled in her husband's misery after it emerged he'd been having an affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

Sharon confessed: ''Of course you want them to be horribly miserable - naturally, it comes with the territory.

''After a while, they can get better but they need to know the impact of their behaviour. I think it says a lot that he was brutally honest and I feel like he's hurt somebody but he's grown as a person.''

But Sharon - who has kids Aimee, 34, Kelly, 33, and Jack, 32, with Ozzy - found herself in the uncomfortable situation of balancing her personal heartache with her responsibilities as a parent.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Because you're miserable, you're hurt, and you still have to [co-parent], therefore the pain that you feel, you want somebody to feel that pain.''

In 2017, Ozzy claimed that his unfaithfulness was linked to excessive drinking, rather than his libido.

The former Black Sabbath singer - who has abused alcohol and other drugs for most of his adult life - said that the influence of alcohol caused him to make regrettable decisions.

He explained: ''I know what's going to happen if I start that again - I'm going to wake up covered in p**s and puke, on my own somewhere. I can sit here and go, 'A glass of wine would be good,' and the next thing you know, I'm waking up somewhere I didn't intend to be, in a bad state. 'Cause I can't stop. [It's like] a switch - from fun to necessity.''

But Ozzy claims to have become a new man since he quit drinking.

Asked about his new lifestyle, Ozzy shared: ''Not drinking and not doing all that ... I don't smoke, drink, do dope ...''