Sharon Osbourne has urged Gabrielle Union to ''stick to the way she feels'' following her 'America's Got Talent' firing.

Gabrielle was axed from the NBC talent competition after just one season, and it has been reported her firing came as she had complained about racial bias and discrimination during her time on the judging panel.

And Sharon - who was a judge on the talent contest for six seasons until her departure in 2012 - has now said the 47-year-old actress needs to continue on her ''journey'', and keep speaking about how she was ''treated''.

The 67-year-old television personality told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She's got to stick to the way she feels, and if she feels that she wasn't treated well, and respectfully, that's her journey. And that's her story. I thought she was great, it's not my show.''

Sharon's comments come after she admitted on 'The Talk' earlier this week that whilst she also departed the show, she wasn't fired and instead left ''because of NBC'' and not because of the atmosphere on set, as she insisted ''the crew and everybody'' were ''amazing to her''.

She explained: ''It's hard.

''Everybody's experience on a show is different, and I was at that show for six years. I didn't get let go.

''I left. And that's the truth. I left because NBC, not because of the show.

''I had my own problems with the network.

''I don't know about any of her concerns about the show.''

But Sharon was quick to say she didn't want to speak on behalf of the 'Being Mary Jane' star, as she doesn't know what Gabrielle went through.

She added: ''Obviously, there wasn't anybody of colour on the panel when I was there.

''So, I honestly can't say.

''But when I was there it was, you know, a great show to work on.

''The crew and everybody was amazing to me, everybody, except the network.''

The TV network and the two production companies behind the show, Fremantle and Syco, issued a statement on Sunday (01.12.19) in which they claimed they were ''working with'' the actress to understand ''concerns'' following reports of a toxic environment on set, as well as her concerns over the insensitive acts and personal remarks about her appearance.

They said in a statement: ''We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.

''We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.''