Sharon Osbourne found it ''terrifying'' seeing Ozzy Osbourne ''incapacitated'' following a freak accident earlier this year.

The Black Sabbath rocker was hospitalised earlier this year after suffering a fall at his LA home, which dislodged the metal rods in his spine that had been put in after a quad-bike accident in 2003 and also caused his spinal cord to become compressed and his wife admitted it has been a ''nightmare'' getting the 70-year-old star back on the road to recovery.

She said: ''They fixed the collarbone straight away but his spinal cord was so inflamed they had to wait a week to do an operation.

''He was in surgery for five hours and afterwards they told us it would take him a year to recover.

''It's terrifying when you see somebody you love so incapacitated. They can't do a thing, and you're so engulfed with fear that you can't think clearly. So we didn't do any research or ask the right questions.

''Now, certain doctors say, 'Well, maybe he shouldn't have had this operation and . . . ' Oh, it's a nightmare. Every doctor seems to have a different opinion.''

But the 67-year-old star knows Ozzy is getting back to full health again because he has started ''moaning'' again.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''He's doing well because he's moaning. I know he's good when he's moaning.

''He's just frustrated because he wants to be doing the tour. If he just has to stand there and sing, that's what he's going to do.

''He's doing Pilates three times a week and lots of strengthening exercises -- he has to because when you're in hospital for that long your body just shrinks and rots.''

During his recovery, the 'Paranoid' rocker worked on his upcoming album 'Ordinary Man' and the 'Talk' presenter was thankful her husband had an outlet for his frustration.

She said: ''In the middle of all the angst, Ozzy made an album and I honestly think it's one of his best.

''It saved him from depression because he was down in the dumps.

''He couldn't watch anything with music on TV. He would say, 'I can't do this', because he was so devastated. Then he started writing.''