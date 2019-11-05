Sharon Osbourne has slammed John Legend over his reworking of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has been working on a new version of the festive song - which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 and tells the tale of a man trying to persuade a reluctant woman to stay at his house - with Kelly Clarkson but the 'Talk' panelist thinks the track is a ''piece of art'' that should be left alone.

She argued: ''What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to... re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, 'Oh, I can change the lyrics on that.'

''It's, to me, like a master painting. It's a piece of art.''

Sharon seemingly singled out a line from the new version in which Kelly sings, ''What will my friends think? If I have one more drink?'' and John replies, ''It's your body, and your choice.''

Branding the changes ''not right'', she said on 'The Talk: ''To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, 'Your mind and your body?' What the hell are you on? That's ridiculous.

''I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend's wife, his family. He's an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That's not right.''

The outspoken star thinks the pair should have just left the song alone.

She added: ''The thing is, if you don't like the song, don't record it.''

Sharon's comments come after Deana Martin - whose late father Dean Martin recorded one of the most famous versions of the song in 1959 - branded John and co-writer Natasha Rothwell's changes ''absolutely absurd''.

She said: ''He's stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser's song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn't like this one, but don't change the lyrics. It's a classic, perfect song.

''He's made it more sexual with those words that he has just said.''