Sharon Osbourne thinks John Legend should have just left 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' alone instead of reworking the lyrics.
Sharon Osbourne has slammed John Legend over his reworking of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'.
The 'All of Me' hitmaker has been working on a new version of the festive song - which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 and tells the tale of a man trying to persuade a reluctant woman to stay at his house - with Kelly Clarkson but the 'Talk' panelist thinks the track is a ''piece of art'' that should be left alone.
She argued: ''What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to... re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, 'Oh, I can change the lyrics on that.'
''It's, to me, like a master painting. It's a piece of art.''
Sharon seemingly singled out a line from the new version in which Kelly sings, ''What will my friends think? If I have one more drink?'' and John replies, ''It's your body, and your choice.''
Branding the changes ''not right'', she said on 'The Talk: ''To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, 'Your mind and your body?' What the hell are you on? That's ridiculous.
''I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend's wife, his family. He's an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That's not right.''
The outspoken star thinks the pair should have just left the song alone.
She added: ''The thing is, if you don't like the song, don't record it.''
Sharon's comments come after Deana Martin - whose late father Dean Martin recorded one of the most famous versions of the song in 1959 - branded John and co-writer Natasha Rothwell's changes ''absolutely absurd''.
She said: ''He's stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser's song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn't like this one, but don't change the lyrics. It's a classic, perfect song.
''He's made it more sexual with those words that he has just said.''
