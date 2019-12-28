Sharon Osbourne sent her assistant into a burning building to rescue her paintings.

The 67-year-old television personality has revealed she ordered her former assistant to help her retrieve her pet dogs and her prized artwork and even took an oxygen mask off him, instead giving it to the assistant.

She said: ''I thought, right, 'Where is that assistant?' So I go into the guest house, and he's like, 'Is everything alright?' and I'm like, 'No, the house is on fire, get out and help, go in and get the paintings out and go in and find the dogs.' He was like humming and hawing, this ex-assistant. So anyway, he did get the dogs out. And the fire engines arrived - very lovely people - and they came and they had this oxygen for the assistant. So I said to him, 'How very dare you. You work here. You get more paintings out right now.' I took the mask and I put it on my dog.''

And in a double blow for the assistant, Sharon revealed she fired him because he didn't find the whole thing funny.

Recounting what happened during an appearance on British comedy panel show 'Would I Lie To You?', she added: ''Well, after this terrible night, he was not talking to me.

''Ozzy and I were recounting everything, we were laughing and laughing, and [the assistant] said, 'I don't see what's funny about any of this.' He said, 'I think I'm going to have damaged lungs.' I mean, please. So then I just said, 'If you don't think that's funny, do you think this is funny? You're fired.'''